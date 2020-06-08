Liberia: 'I Did It' - Stepfather Confesses to Rape of Daughter, Charged

Monrovia — Johnson Chuluty, 36, is pleading for forgiveness and hoping that the courts will show mercy on him to enable him to care for his granddaughter, born as a result of his rape of his 15-year-old stepdaughter.

"I am the one who did the act," Chuluty told FrontPageAfrica shortly after he was charged with the Crime of Rape inn violation of the Act to Amend the New Penal Code Chapter 14 Section 14.70, approved December 29, AD 2005 and Published by Ministry of Foreign Affairs on January 16, 2006.

Chuluty pleaded not to be sentenced as to allowed him take care of his stepdaughter and her newborn. "If the sentence is too long, I won't be able to help them."

Nevertheless, Chuluty says he wouldn't mind serving the punishment for his action.

Why he ran away

Chuluty explained that he fled shortly after the rape out of fear because his wife got angry with him after she found out. "The problem when it happened, I ran away and went to the bush because my wife was vexed," Chuluty said.

Chuluty says he ran away to seek refuge between Ivory Coast and Grand Gedeh.

He acknowledged watching the video which has now gone viral on which the 15-year-old explained how the rape took place.

Upon seeing the Video, Chuluty said he had to turned himself in to the police for investigation because he felt guilty about the incident.

Chuluty was apprehended on Sunday evening in the Mount Barclay area and has been under interrogation since.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He was charged based on a complaint filed by Caesar Morris On May 27, 2020.

According Police Charge sheet, Complainant Morris indicated that on May 24, 2020, a friend of his forwarded him a video of a minor who was allegedly raped and impregnated by the defendant Chuluty.

In the same police charge sheet, the rape survivor's mother confirmed her daughter was raped and later got pregnant for her husband.

The 15-year-old told the police that she was frequently abused by her father every early Morning when her Mother went away to sell.

The survivor explained that when her mother left the House to the Market, her stepfather would usually ask her little Brother out of the house and have sex with her.

She said her mother later realized that she was pregnant and took her for a test after which the pregnancy was confirmed.

The defendant will remain at the Monrovia City Prison until his trial which is yet to be announced.

As he awaits trial, Chuluty is appealing to women's groups and the Ministry of Gender aand women of Liberia for forgiveness, insisting he cannot explain how the rape incident happened or what came over him.