Ghana: Let's Support Each Other Instead of 'Beefing' - Moh

5 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

In as much as 'beefs' raise the profile of the artistes involved and bring their brands more recognition, Afrobeats artiste Moh believes it must not be encouraged and Ghanaians musicians should rather help each other.

"Now every musician is trying to 'beef' the other just to be popular but we can do better than that. Instead of attacking each other we should rather promote ourselves.

"Can you imagine how far the younger artistes will go if the bigger artistes push them on their social media handles and give them opportunity to perform on their concerts? I believe we can go far if we support each other," he told the Spectator in a recent interview.

According to Moh real name Mohammed Mouazzen, 'beefs' are not really important because there are a lot of topics artistes can talk about in their songs.

"There are so many things we can sing or rap about in our songs instead of 'beefs.' Although I cannot stop musicians from 'beefing' I wish we would stop," he said.

Moh is out with a new song, Belinda, featuring Mr Eazi. On the song, recorded by Lexyz, Moh praises his woman for being the only one who makes him happy. He expresses his undying love for the lady and vows to never cheat on her.

Mr Eazi sings the second verse describing the woman in his life as the perfect lady he always like to hang around with.

Moh a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology who majored in Construction Technology, said he felts he should praise his woman because she has been good to him. "Most men shy away from talking about their women in public but I want the whole world to know how good this lady is," he said.

Moh, who started music some years ago is hoping to be a house name soon. He admires musicians such as Bob Marley, Kojo Antwi, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Davido and Wizkid.

