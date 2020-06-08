Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah's MTM Stable Crumbles

Music stable Military Touch Movement (MTM) has crumbled following Jah Prayzah's decision to wean off musicians from the label.

Jah Prayzah started MTM about three years ago and worked with the likes of Andy Muridzo, Ex-Q, Tahle Wedzinza and Nutty O.

Some of the artistes left the stable in different circumstances and, in a statement yesterday, Jah Prayzah said all contracts between the stable and its artistes have been terminated.

The announcement came when social media was awash with information that Nutty O had deserted the label, giving rise to speculation that Jah Prayzah announced the demise of a dead horse.

However, the gangly singer said the closure of the production house came from a choice to allow the former members to pursue projects outside the MTM umbrella.

"I would want to let the whole of Zimbabwe and other global music lovers who have been following our journey that it is now time I let these superstars go out there to concur the world in music and I have so much confidence in their ability to do so. I have done my part in putting in the little resources I had at that time but do feel the artists have outgrown the label and though it is painful, I feel it is the right time to release them and also terminate all contracts that were in place," noted Jah Prayzah in the statement.

He thanked producers Tamuka and Rodney for their work in shaping his music. Tamuka has started a new label called Mushroom Media.