Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah's MTM Stable Crumbles

8 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Music stable Military Touch Movement (MTM) has crumbled following Jah Prayzah's decision to wean off musicians from the label.

Jah Prayzah started MTM about three years ago and worked with the likes of Andy Muridzo, Ex-Q, Tahle Wedzinza and Nutty O.

Some of the artistes left the stable in different circumstances and, in a statement yesterday, Jah Prayzah said all contracts between the stable and its artistes have been terminated.

The announcement came when social media was awash with information that Nutty O had deserted the label, giving rise to speculation that Jah Prayzah announced the demise of a dead horse.

However, the gangly singer said the closure of the production house came from a choice to allow the former members to pursue projects outside the MTM umbrella.

"I would want to let the whole of Zimbabwe and other global music lovers who have been following our journey that it is now time I let these superstars go out there to concur the world in music and I have so much confidence in their ability to do so. I have done my part in putting in the little resources I had at that time but do feel the artists have outgrown the label and though it is painful, I feel it is the right time to release them and also terminate all contracts that were in place," noted Jah Prayzah in the statement.

He thanked producers Tamuka and Rodney for their work in shaping his music. Tamuka has started a new label called Mushroom Media.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.