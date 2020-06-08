South Africa: Merging Elections Would Hurt South Africa's Democracy - Here's Why

analysis

There is a new proposal that South Africa should merge national, provincial and local elections. It is an important suggestion and must be examined carefully. While such an election would save the country a huge amount of money, it would probably weaken democracy.

Amid discussions on how South African society could, and should, change as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, there are important proposals about how the very structure of our politics may change.

It appears that there have already been important conversations about the difficulty of holding local elections in 2021. While it is true that holding elections as we currently do (voters going to polling stations and voting physically) would be difficult, there is still a long way to go until then: the final deadline for local elections is in November 2021.

Now, writing in the City Press, former IEC commissioner Terry Tselane says he believes we should have just one election, that the national, provincial and local elections should be merged. As he rightly says, this would save a huge amount of money, which the government could spend on other things. He points out, for example, how much money is spent by the IEC on...