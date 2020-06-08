South Africa: Disinformation During COVID-19 - Weekly Trends From Real411 in South Africa

8 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By William Bird and Thandi Smith

Disinformation and the sharing of disinformation may not only cause real harm through violence, but it is a fundamental threat to democracy. The Covid-19 pandemic creates a perfect opportunity for those who wish to cause confusion, chaos, and public harm, to do just that.

To combat disinformation, you need a multi-stakeholder approach, and the public is a critical part of the solution. It is on the basis of this that Real411 was created. A complaints platform that allows the public to take action and submit instances of what they think may be disinformation. The platform doesn't only cater for disinformation, but hate speech, incitement, and harassment of journalists.

The Real411 platform has been fully operational since 22 March 2020, and since then we have seen some dangerous disinformation circulating across our social media platforms. Complaints have been submitted to the platform, and action has been taken, often resulting in counter narratives being issued, or content being taken down. From 22 March - 31 May, 403 complaints have been received, 387 of which have been assessed and resolved. Of the 387 complaints, 149 have been found to be disinformation.

How does Real411 work?

Media Monitoring Africa provides a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
