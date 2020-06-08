South Africa: Convict Slammed With Hefty Sentence for Abalone Heist

press release

Pretoria — Zukisa Sibango (28) was slammed with a 20 years sentence by the Atlantis Regional Court for several charges that include amongst others kidnapping and attempted murder last week Friday.

Sibango who is serving an unrelated prison sentence at the East London Correction Centre was part of an armed group that ambushed a private security vehicle and a truck whilst en-route to the Cape Town International Airport from St Helena. The two vehicles were transporting a consignment of legally cultivated abalone for export purposes.

On 11 April 2017, on the R27 just outside Melkbosstrand, a gang of armed men driving in a minibus taxi and a sedan fired shots at the security vehicle whilst escorting the truck. Both bullet riddled vehicles were forced to stop. The driver of the security vehicle was hospitalised due to gunshot wounds and has since recovered.

The truck driver was forced to proceed to Du Noon where on arrival he was forced into the boot of the sedan. The truck was off-loaded and was later returned to the driver on the N7 near Morningstar upon his release.

Two suspects were subsequently identified through forensic investigations. Unfortunately Sibango's accomplice died before he could be arrested.

Sibango was charged in August 2018 and was transferred to Malmesbury Correctional Centre. He had his first court appearance in the Atlantis Regional Court on the 06 September 2018.

Last week Friday Sibango pleaded guilty on all charges and entered into a plea agreement with the state. He was sentenced to an effective 20 years imprisonment and was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The sentences in accordance with the charges include 07 years imprisonment for attempted murder, 03 years for a second attempted murder, 20 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, 05 years for kidnapping, 05 years for unlawful possession of a firearm and 02 years for unlawful possession of ammunition. All of the sentences will run concurrently.