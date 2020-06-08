South Africa: How the COVID-19 Crisis Has Affected SA's Children

8 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Robyn Wolfson Vorster and Talia-Jade Magnes

A study published by the Children's Institute for Child Protection Week showed that despite the crushing impact of the Covid-19 crisis on South Africa's children, only 10% of news stories focus on children, and only 3% are narratives told in their own words. So how has the pandemic affected South Africa's children? Full of sadness but also hope, these are their stories.

For this article, we asked children from a variety of provinces, races, social classes and ages, some in care and others staying with their families, about how their lives have changed since the pandemic hit in March. Where children were too young to answer in their own words, their stories have been written based on interviews conducted with their caregivers.

While experiences were personal, some key themes emerged around relationships, loss, the impact of school closures, anxiety, safety concerns, hunger and fear. Even children from the most violent backgrounds were grateful for more time with immediate family, but most missed their school, teachers and friends.

Many expressed anxiety that they wouldn't get enough food to eat, and quite a few children who attended Early Childhood Development Centres (ECDs) prior to lockdown spoke about missing the meals that they...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

