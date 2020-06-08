Sudan: Government and Armed Struggle Movements Continue Negotiation On National Issues

Khartoum — The government delegation to peace negotiation chaired by the member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Shamsedeen Kabbashi held, Friday, video conference negotiation session, at Rotana Hotel, with the participation of all the negotiation parties including the Revolutionary Front factions in addition to Sudan Liberation Movement, led by Meni Arko Menawi and the Sudanese Alliance, led by Khamese Abdulla in the presence of the Chief Mediator, Dr., Dio Mattock.

Member of the Sovereign Council, the Government delegation Spokesman, Mohammed Hassan Al-Taishi said the session discussed, among other issues, the transitional period, reform and development of military and security sector, the participation of the peace process parties in the transitional period institutions, besides, the national capital, commissions, the committees and national institutions.

Al-aish has described the negotiations as" excellent" ,, adding that the negotiators reached a consensus on a number of issues.