Sudan: Hamadouk Meets SCP Delegation

5 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk, on Thursday, met a delegation representing the Sudanese Communist Party led by the SCP Political Secretary, Mohammed Mukhtar Al-Khateib and the party members, Siddig Yousef, Amal Al-Zain and Dr. Siddig Kaballo.

Hamadouk heard to the SCP's on different outstanding issues including comprehensive peace vision that accompanies the real stakeholders, the displaced and the refugee.

The communists, during the meeting, called for the completion of the structures of the Transitional period including the Legislative Council, establishment of cooperative societies and the cancellation of all the freedoms- restricting laws.

The Prime Minister expressed optimism over the implementation of the programs that will realize the transition, calling for the development of the Forces for Freedom and Change to contribute to the unity of the forces of the revolution.

