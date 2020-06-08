Sudan: UNAMID - Further Steps to Prevent and Curb COVID-19

5 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Fasher — The African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) took packages of arrangements to prevent and curb the outbreak of the COVID-19 in accordance with the directives of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The mission said in press statement that it subjected 52 of its employees to quarantine, in the mission logistic base, in Al-Fasher, North Darfur after detection of 6 Coronavirus pandemic suspected cases, among the employees, where six of them tested positive to the pandemic and now they receive treatment in the mission isolation center.

"49 out of the 52 suspected cases are now in 14 days self- isolation" the statement confirmed.

