Sudan: 100 COVID19 Cases Registered in Sinnar State

Siinja — The Wali (governor) of Sinnar State has denied the news reports carried out by some social media that he announced his state is free of COVID-19 as mere rumors.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Social Development of the state has described the news report on Sinnar free of the pandemic as baseless, pointing out to the detection of confirmed COVID-19 in six localities in the state.

Minister of Health in the state called on citizens to avoid gatherings and be committed to the precautionary measures announced by the cabinet, in this connection.