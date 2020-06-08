Ghana: Vodafone Foundation Donates PPE to La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly

5 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Vodafone Foundation has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) in line with its commitment to help the country combat the global pandemic.

The donation was in response to a call made by the Assembly to support its on-going COVID-19 awareness campaign, which includes the distribution of nose masks to residents, drivers, traders and market women within the various communities in La.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Head of Vodafone Ghana Foundation and Sustainability, Mr Amaris Nana A. Perbi, said the donation was part of the Foundation's support in the fight against COVID-19.

"The donation is one of the many initiatives from Vodafone as part of our commitment to help the country combat this global pandemic and minimise its impact on Ghanaians and businesses. Since the outbreak, the Foundation has donated PPE including protective gowns with shoe covers, face shields, boxes of N95 facemasks, disposable tissues and surgical gloves as well as thermometer guns to various hospitals across the country. Similar presentations will be made to two key hospitals in the Ashanti and the Upper West regions this week," he said.

Mr Perbi added that the Foundation had launched its pioneering Healthline Medical Call Centre to help provide guidance and dispel the misinformation out there about COVID-19.

"The Vodafone Healthline Medical Call Centre is open daily from 8am to 8pm and can be accessed by simply dialing 255 from any Vodafone or MTN number. Fifty medical doctors have been trained in partnership with the Ghana Health Service to offer expert advice on the pandemic," he said.

"We will continue to support the fight against this pandemic with unique initiatives that address the country's specific needs," he said.

The Reverend Solomon Kotei-Nikoi, Chief Executive of LaKMA, lauded Vodafone Ghana for its continuous support to the public and their timeliness in rendering assistance to their corporate partners.

"Nose masks serve as one of the effective weapons to fight the pandemic, as such, the Assembly would ensure that they were used effectively to meet the needs for which they were requested," he said.

On his part, Mr Daniel Nkrumah, the Municipal Coordinating Director of LaDMA, said one could not undertake his or her normal duties without nose masks hence the Assembly had provided members with 20,000 nose masks.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.