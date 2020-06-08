Ghana: Vodafone Foundation Donates PPE to La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly

Vodafone Foundation has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) in line with its commitment to help the country combat the global pandemic.

The donation was in response to a call made by the Assembly to support its on-going COVID-19 awareness campaign, which includes the distribution of nose masks to residents, drivers, traders and market women within the various communities in La.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Head of Vodafone Ghana Foundation and Sustainability, Mr Amaris Nana A. Perbi, said the donation was part of the Foundation's support in the fight against COVID-19.

"The donation is one of the many initiatives from Vodafone as part of our commitment to help the country combat this global pandemic and minimise its impact on Ghanaians and businesses. Since the outbreak, the Foundation has donated PPE including protective gowns with shoe covers, face shields, boxes of N95 facemasks, disposable tissues and surgical gloves as well as thermometer guns to various hospitals across the country. Similar presentations will be made to two key hospitals in the Ashanti and the Upper West regions this week," he said.

Mr Perbi added that the Foundation had launched its pioneering Healthline Medical Call Centre to help provide guidance and dispel the misinformation out there about COVID-19.

"The Vodafone Healthline Medical Call Centre is open daily from 8am to 8pm and can be accessed by simply dialing 255 from any Vodafone or MTN number. Fifty medical doctors have been trained in partnership with the Ghana Health Service to offer expert advice on the pandemic," he said.

"We will continue to support the fight against this pandemic with unique initiatives that address the country's specific needs," he said.

The Reverend Solomon Kotei-Nikoi, Chief Executive of LaKMA, lauded Vodafone Ghana for its continuous support to the public and their timeliness in rendering assistance to their corporate partners.

"Nose masks serve as one of the effective weapons to fight the pandemic, as such, the Assembly would ensure that they were used effectively to meet the needs for which they were requested," he said.

On his part, Mr Daniel Nkrumah, the Municipal Coordinating Director of LaDMA, said one could not undertake his or her normal duties without nose masks hence the Assembly had provided members with 20,000 nose masks.