Sudan: UN Security Council Approves Establishment of Mission to Help Sudan Handle Transitional Period Challenges

KHARTOUM (Sudanow) - The UN Security Council has unanimously voted for the establishment of a mission dubbed, the Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) to help Khartoum handle the challenges of the transitional period up to elections and process and operations that follow the signing of peace agreement in the country, particularly Darfur, Blue Nile and Nuba mountains areas.

A press release said The Security Council, in a 4 June video conference meeting, decided to establish a "new political mission in Sudan" to assist the country in its transition towards democratic governance, provide support for peace negotiations and bolster efforts to maintain accountable rule of law and security institutions.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2524 (2020), the Council decided that the new United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) will provide technical assistance to the Constitution drafting process, supporting implementation of all human rights, equality, accountability and rule-of-law provisions in the Constitutional Document, the release explained.

It further added that among other strategic objectives, UNITAMS will provide good offices for peace negotiations, and if requested, scalable support for the implementation of any future peace agreements, and for the monitoring and verification of possible ceasefires, with particular focus on Blue Nile and South Kordufan (the Two Areas) and Darfur.

"By other terms, the new Mission will also assist in peace building, civilian protection and rule of law, notably in Darfur and the Two Areas. It will support Sudan's capacity to extend State presence and inclusive civilian governance, in particular by strengthening accountable rule of law and security institutions, and by building trust between State authorities and local communities." It underlined.

The release added that, to foster stable conditions in which future peace agreements can be implemented, UNITAMS will provide support on civilian protection, deploying mobile monitoring teams and facilitating local crisis mediation. The new political mission will also help to uphold human rights, notably by protecting women and children from sexual and gender-based violence. It will collaborate with international financial institutions to mobilize economic and development assistance, and facilitate full, rapid and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.

The Council requested the Secretary-General to swiftly establish UNITAMS, ensuring that the Mission can start delivering against all its strategic objectives no later than 1 January 2021.

Prime Minister of the Transitional Council of Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdok, has recently intervened to make it clear that the mission was under Chapter 6 of the UN Security Council and that the mission was being established upon the request of Khartoum which could not financially or logistically, handle the challenging situations that follow signing and implementation of peace agreements or that of resettlement of millions of internally displaced persons and refugees and ex-combatants.

The UN Security Council Resolution has also requested the UN Secretary General to provide the Council with a suggested structure and geographical deployment within 60 days.