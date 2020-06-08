Burundi: Ndayishimiye Wins Burundi Election Petition

6 June 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Moses Havyarimana

The main opposition candidate in the just concluded Burundi elections is negotiating for soft landing after constitutional court upheld election of Evariste Ndayishimiye as president.

Opposition leader Agathon Rwasa said: "We are going to see how we can negotiate with the government because this decision shouldn't be the cause of bloodshed in the country."

At the same time, Mr Rwasa has hinted at seeking redress at the East African Court of Justice in Arusha, Tanzania.

Mr Rwasa sought constitutional court intervention to annul the election, saying it was marred by irregularities.

Mr Rwasa, who is also the deputy speaker of parliament ran against Mr Ndayishimiye in the May 20 election, accused the ruling party of rigging the election.

In an interview with The EastAfrican, Mr Rwasa accused Independent Electoral Commission of announcing the provisional results before tallying was concluded.

"The day the electoral commission announced the provisional results some provinces were yet to finish vote counting. We had to go to the constitutional court because we believed the court was neutral, but now we have to comply with the law, even when the irregularities are so obvious," said Mr Rwasa.

Among the eight arguments submitted by Mr Rwasa included gross irregularities, saying dead voters are still on the register.

He also complained that his agents were arrested while others were kicked out of the polling station before vote counting began.

Compelling evidence

However, Burundi's constitutional court president Charles Ndayiragije said there was no compelling evidence for the incidents alleged by Mr Rwasa.

"For that reason, we announce that CNDD-FDD's presidential candidate Evariste Ndayishimiye won the elections and will be declared the president of the republic for a seven-year term" said Mr Ndayiragije.

Mr Ndayishimiye, the secretary general of CNDD-FDD, won the presidential election by 68 per cent of the votes, with second placed Mr Rwasa, garnered 24 per cent.

Seven candidates were in the running to replace the incumbent President Pierre Nkurunziza, who has ruled the country for 15 years. The other candidate was fronted by Uprona, who came third.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.