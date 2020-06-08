Nigeria: Waive NIN in Processing Retirement Benefits, PenCom Orders PFAs

8 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Francis Arinze Iloani

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has directed Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) to temporarily waive the provision of National Identity Number (NIN) for retirees undergoing data recapture exercise.

The commission also directed the PFAs to suspend the provision of retiree indemnity form, which was a requirement for voluntary retirees of the federal government.

The directive, signed by the Commission's Head of Surveillance Department, Ehimeme Ohioma, indicated that the document waivers for retirees was necessitated by the challenges being experienced by retirees in providing some required documents for the processing of their benefits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the retiree indemnity form, PenCom told PFAs that it was deployed for only federal government voluntary retirees in order to forestall the duplication of pension benefits payment.

The commission clarified: "Please note that respective courts have implemented alternative measures in respect of all their activities, including the functions undertaken by the commissioner of oaths. Therefore, voluntary retirees shall explore alternative windows available in respective courts to obtain the endorsement of the commissioner of oaths on the retiree indemnity form."

On NIN, PenCom directed: "PFAs are required to deploy measures to obtain NIN from their clients within three months of lifting the lockdown."

