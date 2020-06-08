Rwanda: Mugheni Bids Farewell to Rayon

There seems to be no end in sight to the mass exodus of players from local football giants Rayon Sports following the departure of Fabrice Mugheni Kakule.

The star midfielder, who did not reveal his next season, broke the news of his departure in an emotional Instagram post on Saturday.

"It's not easy to say goodbye to a friend who always supported you in difficult moments but I think it's time that we separate. Good luck Rayon Sports," he said.

The DR Congo-born midfielder had joined the Blues at the end of the 2017-18 season, and was instrumental in the club's campaign to the 2018-19 league title.

Mugheni is the fifth player Rayon have lost in the last two weeks after goalkeeper Yves Kimenyi and Eric Irambona who joined SC Kiyovu as well as Eric Rutanga and Eric Iradukunda who crossed to Police.

It was his second stint with the nine-time champions, having previously also helped Rayon to the 2016-17 league title and the 2016 Peace Cup during his first spell between 2015 and 2017.