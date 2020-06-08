Malawi: Mutharika Appoints New MEC Team - Judge Kachale Is Chair, Retains Commissioners Mathanga and Kunje

7 June 2020
By Green Muheya

President Peter Mutharika has constituted a new commission for the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) with High Court judge Dr Chifundo Kachale appointed as its chairperson.

According to the statement signed by Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara, the President appointed a seven-member commission including comprising four men and three women.

President Mutharika has retained Jean Mathanga and Angelina Kunje who were in the previous commission that was declared incompetent by the court and parliament for the botched 2019 elections.

In the appointment, President Mutharika has also brought back a former MEC commissioner lawyer Arthur Nanthuru.

Included in the new team is Malawi Electoral Support Network chairperson Steven Duwa, who is also Council of Non-Governmental Organisations in Malawi (Congoma) executive director.

Other commissioners nominated by main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are Dr Anthony Mukumbwa and Mrs Olivia Mchaju-Liwewe.

The appointments are with immediate effect.

