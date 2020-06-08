Malawi: Chilima Urges Parliament to Set Poll Date, Avoid Malawi Constitutional Crisis

Vice President Saulos Chilima has urged Members of Parliament to put their political differences aside and set a date for the fresh presidential election to enable people vote by June 23 as ordered by Constitutional Court and Supreme Court of Appeal.

Chilima said it important to respect court rulings because Malawi is governed by laws.

"I appeal to Parliament to set the date for the fresh polls. The courts ordered that elections be held within 150 days. This is not an issue of choice because Malawi is governed by laws," said Chilima.

The Veep said Malawians want a President who is voted into office by a majority of people - 50 percent plus one of the votes cast - than the present scenario of firts-past-the-post.

He said setting the date by Parliament will help avert a constitutional dilemma as to who will rule the country when the 150 days expire on July 3.

Chilima then urged President Peter Mutharika to respect rule of law, saying previous presidents left office because they respected rule of law.

"I repeat Malawi is governed by laws. It is not governed by anger, violence or outburst or threats," said Chilima.

He urged Malawians to vote in large numbers and protect their vote.

The Vice president has spoken against political violence and urged people to resist being used by politicians. He also said the Tonse Alliance administration will deal with religious differences, particularly the contentious issue of letting Muslim girls wear a Hijab in school.

Chilima also urged government to implement policies that promote the girl child's access to education.

He said national leaders should create an environment where girls are empowered to complete their education and pursue professional careers, rather than pushing them into early marriages.

Chilima concluded his remarks by commending people of Mangochi for embracing the spirit of political co-existence

Speaking earlier, UTM vice president Micahel Usi also urged also people to vote in large numbers, saying fame and large crowds at rallies alone do not win an elections but voting.

Firebrand UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati said people of Mangochi are suffering just like every Malawian and deserve good leadership and development.

She said for instance many people young people from Mangochi and Machinga are languishing in South Africa looking for jobs because governemnt is failimg to craete jobs locally.

Kaliti said in 2019 DPP stole UDF votes in Eastern region and it is surprising they have courted the same party.

She said people of Mangochi should not be used for violence as they are facing hunger like all Malawians.

Speaking ealier, Gerald Kazembe who spoke on behalf of MCP Regional Governor for the East, said people of Mangochi and Eastern region are not robots who can be dictated on who to vote for.

He said people in the region have the ability and intelligence to scrutinise politicians and decide who has the welfare of people.

Kazembe said the people are convinced the Tonse Alliance was formed to unite Malawians and redeem the country.