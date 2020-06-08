Liberia: CPP Denounces Cyril Allen's Divisive Politics

Reacting to Allen's claim that the CPP will not be accepted by voters because of its Americo-Liberian biological connection, Mr. Cummings says Chief Allen should stop worrying and leave the decision to the voters to make. On Thursday, 4 June, the leadership of the Collaborating Political Parties was seen on the grounds of the Capitol.

This week Mr. Allen said the CPP's leaders will not be accepted by Liberians because of its Americo-Liberian biological connection, claiming that "... this country will not give power to Americo-Liberian descendant for the next 20 years." But Chairman Cummings notes that the party is engaging the Legislature to get to know the CPP better and to work together.

Mr. Cummings who also heads a constituent party of the CPP, the Alternative National Congress (ANC), maintains that they made mistakes in the past and now they are all working on their errors and moving up to one agenda. According to him, they are working to shame those who doubted that constituent parties of the CPP could come together to work toward one goal.

Ms. Telia Urey, former Montserrado County Electoral District #15 representative candidate and daughter of former CPP chairman Benoni Urey says the Collaborating Political Parties' visit to the Capitol is to have a meeting with CPP Legislators in relation to the party's just - ended framework document that has been signed.

Ms. Telia Urey who is also All Liberian Party (ALP's) Vice Chairperson for Political Affairs says they want to strengthen the relationship with the CPP and its lawmakers. Ms. Urey notes that there are too many things that are happening in the upper and lower houses of the Legislature that are not right, so the CPP went there to meet with the lawmakers to strengthen them in order to put checks and balances on the errors that are going on Capitol Hill.

She continues that the CPP lawmakers are expected to work in line with whatever legislative agenda that the parties will come up with, noting that always meeting them will help to hold them together. She concludes that CPP will give bills to its lawmakers with the expectation that the bills will be pushed and passed by the Legislature.