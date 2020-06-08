Zimbabwe: Villager to Pay Zimparks U.S.$5,000 for Killing Zebra

8 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

A villager from Woodlands resettlement farm who used wire snares to trap animals due to hunger has been ordered to compensate Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority (Zimparks) US$5 000 after he trapped and killed a zebra with a wire snare.

Clifford Moyo, 21, of stand number 40 in Sisonke village miscalculated as he fled from the bush where anti-poaching scouts employed by Words of Advice Company laid an ambush and attempted to apprehend him near the snares.

However, the anti-poaching team traced him to his homestead whereupon it recovered zebra hooves and a hide valued at US$5 000 before arresting him.

Moyo's neighbour Valentine Mathe, 23, was also arrested in the bush by the scouts who recovered six Class One wire snares he had set to trap animals.

The anti-poaching team did not search his home.

Both appeared separately before Victoria Falls magistrate Lindiwe Maphosa to answer to charges of setting class one wire snares for the purpose of trapping animals.

Each was fined RTGS$600 or three months in jail and in addition, three months in jail wholly suspended for five years on condition they were not involved in trapping animals again.

As for Moyo, the magistrate slapped him with a further punishment that he should compensate Zimparks of US$5 000 for killing the zebra.

No time to pay was given.

Asked why they committed the crime, both said they wanted to get some relish for their families who were starving.

Fidelis Weza, a member of the Woodlands' Words of Advice anti-poaching committee was the informant.

Prosecuting, Sithabile Daka said both committed the crime on 31 March.

"On 31 March, scouts from the anti-poaching were on patrol when they saw some vultures circling in the sky. They went to the site to investigate and found six class one wire snares," she said.

"The team laid ambush near the snares and arrested Mathe when he arrived to check on the snares. Moyo saw the scouts and fled. The scouts followed him and arrested him at his homestead, where they found the zebra hooves and hide."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.