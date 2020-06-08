Zimbabwe: 'Non-Existent' Simba Zuze Surfaces, Blasts Police Over Thabani Mpofu's Arrest

8 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

A video of a man claiming to be Simbarashe Zuze has gone viral at a time the State is claiming he does not exist.

Police have arrested three lawyers, Thabani Mpofu, Choice Damiso and Tinashe Makanza on charges of forging an affidavit in Zuze's name knowing that such a person "does not exist".

However, Zuze is captured in the video confirming he engaged Makanza to represent him at the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) challenging the appointment of Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi.

"He has confirmed his existence as he has done before, " said Paida Saurombe who is representing Makanza who was arrested Sunday by officers from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

