Kenyatta Orders Bars to Remain Closed for 30 More Days

Nairobi — The ban on all forms of gatherings, including political meetings will remain in effect for 30 more days.

This includes bars where revelers were hoping will be declared open by President Uhuru Kenyatta in his Saturday address from State House, Nairobi.

“That in the meantime, the ban on all forms of gatherings, including but not limited to political gatherings, social gatherings, including bars be and is hereby extended for a further 30 days,” stated the President in his address.

During his address to the nation which was widely anticipated by Kenyans who were hoping that the Head of State would open up the country, the President explained that it’s not the right time to do so since the country is experiencing a spike in coronavirus infections.

He noted that Kenya does not meet a list of three thresholds for relaxation as advised by health professionals and public health practitioners, which include a reduction on the number of infections.

Social and public gatherings were banned in March, days after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the country, and experts say the ban has greatly contributed to the containment of the virus, with Kenya having registered 2,600 cases in a period of 3 months.

After the directives were issued, funerals and weddings have only been limited to close family members. Religious activities are now done online.

So as to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the country, the President extended the cessation of movement into and out of the Nairobi Metropolitan Area, Mombasa and Mandera further by 30 days and adjusted the nationwide curfew timings that starts at 7pm to 5 am, to now start at 9pm to 4am so as to give Kenyans the opportunity to work a full day.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The president however, lifted the cessation of movement into and out of Eastleigh, Mombasa’s Old Town, Kilifi and Kwale counties from 4 am Sunday.

He said he took the decision after infection rates slowed down in the four counties.

However, Nairobi Metropolitan will remain on lockdown with restricted movement in and out of Nairobi County which continue to record high infection rates.

In his address Saturday, President Kenyatta extended the nationwide night curfew for 30 more days.

The new order takes effect on June 7.

Learners will, however, have to wait until September for the resumption of studies after the President directed the Education Ministry to come up with a new school calendar by mid August.