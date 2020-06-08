Liberia: Roberts International Airport Set to Reopen June 21st

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah said the State of Emergency which is due to expire on June 9, 2020 will not be renewed.

According to an Executive Mansion released issuer Friday, June 5, President Weah said the country's level of experience with the Coronavirus and its mode of transmission, couple with the strides being made in its containment of COVID-19 and in view of developments in other countries, the need for further extension of the constitutional measure is not required.

He said the situation will be assessed going forward. The Liberian Leader has called on health authorities in the country and other related government agencies to continue to enforce the stipulations of the public health laws in order to ensure that there is strict adherence to the protocols against COVID-19.

At the same time, President Weah has extended by two more weeks guidelines intended to prevent the spread of the virus.

Going forward, the modification of the guideline required all, those residing in Liberia to be indoors by 9pm, instead of the previous time of 6pm.

In the same way, the restriction requiring people to stay indoors at a certain time of the day will be lifted in counties that have not reported any case of the disease so far.

"Movement to and from counties not yet affected by COVID-19 will be restricted," the released maintained.

"With the exception of basic supplies, all other such movements between/amongst counties are prohibited.

Opening of the Roberts International Airport to commercial flights on the 21st of June."

The Liberian leader added in the communication: "Hotels, guest houses, gaming centers are to reopen beginning the 21st of June, with the observance of the required health measures."

Meanwhile, President Weah has instructed the Ministers of Transport and Health; the heads of the Liberian Civil Aviation Authority, the Liberian Airport Authority and the National Public Health Institute to publish the health protocols that will be instituted once the airport resumes operations.

"The government admonishes everyone to continue to adhere strictly to all the safety measures intended to halt further spread of the virus in Liberia, including social distancing and regular hand washing. The wearing of face masks in public places remains compulsory," the released noted.

"The joint security will continue to enforce these rules. All other protocols that were previously announced not amended by this release remain in force."

In a related development, in the wake of consensus by West African countries that are members of the West African Examination Council to administer this year's WASSCE exams for 12th graders in August 2020, President Weah has mandated the Ministers of Education and Health to promulgate guidelines for the return of students in the 12th grade to class this June.