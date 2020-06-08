Liberia: Kids Education Engagement Project Launches First COVID-19 Activity Book for Children

Monrovia — The Kids Education Engagement Program (KEEP) with support from the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) has launched an easy-to- read book intended to teach children about the novel Coronavirus Disease.

The book is titled, "An Activity Book for Early Learners" and will be distributed free of charge to about 3,000 children and their parents.

The closure of school is one of the most visible means by which Covid-19 is affecting young people, especially early learners.

According to UNESCO, the education of nearly 1.6 billion pupils in 190 countries including Liberia has so far been affected. And that's 90 percent of the world's school-age children.

KEEP's Executive Director, Brenda Moore, speaking at the launch of the book on Saturday, June 6, said the COVID-19 activity book is part of three initiatives that are being undertaken by her organization in partnership with OSIWA to teach early learners all about the coronavirus in the simplest form.

"We need to find a fun way of telling the kids about the virus so that they can recollect the memory. This activity book has series of activities that any parent with minimum education can teach their child," she said.

The project, she said is aligned with everything her organization stands for and has three components, including the development of an activity book which was launched.

The other component is the distribution of anti-COVID-19 kit to several children which contains a small-size FM radio, crayon, hand-sanitizer, locally produced soap, mask and a toothbrush.

The will be preloaded with jingles, songs and stories that have airing on KEEP's radio programs.

The third aspect, she said is the production of another easy-to-read book she authored and is entitled "Deddeh Knows All About Coronavirus."

The book, which is expected be completed and published soon has charming pictures and is about a fascinating character, Deddeh, a six-year old girl who knows all about COVID-19.

These items, she said will be distributed in four counties including Bong, Gbarpolu Grand Gedeh and Montserrado Counties.

Also speaking at the launch, Massa Crayton, the Country Director of OSIWA thanked KEEP for the successful implementation of the project. According to Madam Crayton, OSIWA's early childhood program is aligned with the institution's objective of engaging the younger generation and aimed at providing the early learners the appropriate information to adapt to the life changing threats brought about by COVID-19.

"We have been able to relook at our programming objectives and develop some key objectives to response to COVID-19. One of those objective looks at engaging the younger generation, information dissemination and how well people are getting the information," Madam Crayton stated.

Speaking further, she stressed the need for adults to find a suitable way to explain to the children why people's way of life has changed in the wake of COVID-19.

Also in attendance was Assistant Education Minister Felecia Doe-Somah, who expressed delight over the launch of the book, adding it will have a great impact on early learners.

She thanked KEEP and OSIWA for undertaking such worth initiative that is expected to benefit over thousands of children.

Meanwhile, KEEP's Executive Director has announced that the book will be distributed free of charge and the copies will be uploaded on the organization's website for free download.