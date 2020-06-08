Africa: 100 Pregnant Women in Montserrado and Margibi Benefit From People's Foundation Africa COVID-19 Pregnant Care Drive

7 June 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The People's Foundation Africa has launched Covid-19 Pregnant Care Package for expectant mothers in Montserrado and Margibi counties in Liberia. The program is part of the organization's anniversary celebration.

