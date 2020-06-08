Liberia: Thunderstorm Kills Four Person in Lower Johnsonville

8 June 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Willie N. Tokpah

Montserrado — Scores of onlookers gathered the residents of the deceased Annie David on Saturday morning, June 6 after a storm disaster left four persons dead in Johnsonville.

Onlookers, mainly residents of the area said, Annie and her three children were outside their house when the thunderstorm struck at about 11pm on Friday, June 5, leaving them dead.

Some of the residents of Wien Town Community, in lower Johnsonville who spoke with FrontPage Africa described the situation as 'scaring.' Others attributed it to 'ritual act' while others said the situation was a 'mystery.'

Some Members of the bereaved family and community members were in tears, saying they will find it difficult to bear such sorrow.

The deceased resided opposite the Patmelia Academy School System, owned by businessman and former Montserrado County District No. 3 Representative Candidate on the ANC ticket Patrick Komoyan.

Komoyan is also the former General Chairman of Pipeline, of which that community is a part.

When contacted about the situation via mobile phone, Mr. Komoyan said the situation was shocking. "The thunder struck killed four of my neighbors. I'm feeling so downhearted. This life is full of uncertainty. This is a sad day for the community and only God knows why it happened that way."

