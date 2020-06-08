Liberia: Rival Groups of Opposition ANC Youth Wing Riot Over Party's Supremacy

Monrovia — The scene at the Alternative National Congress Headquarter became chaotic early Sunday afternoon when rival groups of the party's youth wing staged a riot over the decision to suspend the T. Benjamin Myers, the Youth Chairman.

A statement expected to be read at the party's Headquarter in Sinkor Airfield by an official of the Youth Wing, Kesselly Mulbah calling for the suspension of the Youth Chairman Myers, was disrupted by supporters of Myers.

Waving machetes, both groups ganged up against each other leaving many injured and causing panic among residents and bystanders.

For about 10 minutes, vehicles could not use the main road in front of the party's Headquarters and leading toward the Airfield community.

"Violence is not good for our country, and I think the political leader of the ANC Alexandra B. Cummings needs to condemn such acts coming from his party youths' group," John Teah, a bystander told FrontPage Africa.

After the riot subsided, riot police rushed to the scene and arrested an individual believed to be a partisan of ANC who was seen with a cutlass in his hand.

Mr. Yekeh Kolubah(ANC, District No. 10), arrived on the scene to quiet things.

Speaking to Journalists, Representative Kolubah said the party wrangling is common among political parties in Liberia and his party the ANC is no exception. "We got serious issue to talk about in this country; our party's internal issue is our party's issue. Let me say something, what we should be thinking about now is the money that President Weah received to divide rice to the people of Liberia, where is the money gone," Representative Kolubah asked.

The opposing group calling for Myers' suspension moved to the old Ducor Palace Hotel in central Monrovia where they released their statement, calling for the indefinite suspension of Myers as the Youth Chairman of the ANC.

The opposing group then named partisan James Morris as acting chairman of the ANC's Youth Wing.

Mr. Kesselly Mulbah said the action to suspend Myers was in line with the party's constitution breached by Myers.

"The Executive Committee of the Indomitable National Youth Congress has unanimously voted to suspend Mr. T. Benjamin Myers for an indefinite period and forward him to the grievance and ethics committee for investigation," Mulbah said.

Mulbah said the Indomitable Youth Congress made the decision after it probed into serious violations of the party's constitution.

