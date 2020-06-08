Liberia: U.S.-Based NGOs Provide Emergency Relief Items to 7 Villages in Rural Liberia

Two US based non-governmental organizations - Education Care Africa (ECA) and the Penn Towne Chapter of The Links Inc. - have donated 100 bags of rice as well as several bags of nutritional beans to residents of seven villages in Bomi County, namely: Karnga, Mehmeh Town, Kusor Town, Dargueh Town, Saymabu, Gangarma, and Sayeegbeh.

The donations aim to help families affected by COVID-19, many of whom are farmers, whose works have been put to a halt because of the crisis. The organizations noted that it is their way of identifying with struggling Liberians as they strive to make ends meet. Thousands of informal workers have been made jobless since the nationwide curfew and other restrictions were brought in by the government and many are yet to receive assistance as they battle the crisis and its economic and social consequences on their own.

In a message delivered by ECA's focal person in Liberia, Jamilatu J. Konneh thanked the Liberian people for their resilience and efforts being demonstrated in the fight against COVID-19. She said that the two organizations hope the food donated will help to ease some of the deepened economic hardships parents face in the country.

In a statement, Thais McNeal, President of Penn Towne Chapter-The Links, Incorporated said "This pandemic has forced an unprecedented, adverse pause on economies, industries affecting food supply and more. Recognizing the high percentage of food insecurity in the remote towns and villages outside of Monrovia, we are pleased to work with Education Care Africa to provide support to these under-served communities, where poverty and hardship comprise daily life, imposing an even greater burden on these communities during this pandemic"

Education Care Africa founder, Musa Willie and officials of Links

"This is our little way of identifying with our people; we know how this crisis is affecting them. It is devastating, not just health wise, but economically and something must be done to keep them afloat. We all must do what we can with the little we have to help our fellow citizens back home. People need support, the marginalized part of society has been the hardest hit due to the pandemic. This is the time to mobilize and solicit help and ensure relief is provided to those in dire need" ECA founder Musa Willie, who is based in the US, told the Daily Observer via email.

Speaking on behalf of the residents of Karnga, Town chief Albert Menso extolled Education Care Africa & Penn Towne Chapter for their generous gesture and that the food items came at a time when are dire need.

Chair-lady Bendu Chealse of Dagweh Town said, "we as mothers for the last couple of weeks have been worried about how to feed our kids but donation has eased our worry."

The people of Karnga Town receive their portion of the donation

However, the government of Liberia, in early April, announced a State of Emergency, initially locking down four of the 15 counties that were being impacted by the pandemic. The lockdown was later extended to all 15 counties in an effort to contain the spread of the virus in the country. The lockdown has already disproportionately affected underprivileged communities due to the lack of food and other basic needs. The stimulus packages the government promised over a month ago is yet to reach the neediest.

This is not the first time that education Care Africa has given back to the Liberian society. Founded in 2012 by Musa V. Willie a Liberian humanitarian and social justice advocate residing in the US; Education Care Africa has been involved in the renovation of deplorable classrooms; provision of free backpacks, note books, shoes, & recreational supplies. It has also been involved in a free after school program in 3 villages in Bomi County. In these endeavors, Penn Towne Chapter- The Links Inc. based in Philadelphia, USA, has been a major sponsor of ECA's after school program in Liberia.

The Links Inc. is a volunteer-service organization of extraordinary women who are committed to enriching, sustaining, and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African descent.

Education Care Africa's mission is to increase school enrollment among African children, maximize retention rates and empower parents to meaningfully participate in their children's educational endeavors.