Liberia: Bong Cassava Chips Ready for Export to China

8 June 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Impressively, a local cassava chips producer in the town of Melekie, Bong County, Ma Musu Barto, now has a large quantity of cassava chips already packaged in 50kg-size bags for export to China after processing them manually.

She runs the War Affected Multipurpose Cooperative in that town which had primarily engaged in rice processing, but has now diversified to cassava chip processing using ordinary kitchen knives to flake off raw cassava into chips.

Ma Barto lacks the means to acquire cassava processing machines to enhance her capacity to produce more chips and uses knives instead.

Minister Cooper, along with Deputy Minister for Extension, George Forboh and Deputy Minister for Planning, Robert Fagans, toured Ma Barto's facility in Melekie and was impressed by works being done.

"This is the kind of resilience we are seeking and it gives us the encouragement to support these agribusinesses that are doing everything possible to have Liberian products on the international markets", Minister Cooper said.

Agriculture Minister Cooper inspects Ma Musu Barto's cassava chips that have been bagged for export

The purchase of mini cassava processors to be given to processors around Liberia, like Ma Musu, is part of the Government of Liberia's COVID-19 Food Security, Nutrition and Livelihood Plan which is partly funded by the World Bank.

The procurement processes to acquire these processing machines for distribution to Liberian farmers are well in advance.

According to an online research, "China in 2018 imported US$ 895 million worth of cassava chips from various parts of the world.

Cassava chips are often used as a carbohydrate base in the animal feed industry particularly in Europe, or milled into flour for other uses such as in the production of ethanol, cakes, doughnut and biscuits".

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.