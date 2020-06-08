Angola: COVID-19 - Two More Patients Recovered

Luanda — Two more covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours in Angola, bringing the total number to 21, the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda , said Friday in Luanda.

Those recovered are Angolan nationals of four and 24 years of age, residents of Futungo neighbourhood, in Luanda.

Angola's covid-19 statistics show 86 positive cases, a figure that remains unchanged for the last five running days, with four deaths, 21 recoveries and 61 active patients, one in need of special attention.

According to Franco Mufinda, who was delivering the usual covid-19 update briefing, 456 suspect cases are being monitored by the health authorities, while 1.160 are under investigation.

1.091 people are in institutional quarantine.