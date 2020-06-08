Angola: COVID-19 - Two More Patients Recovered

6 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Two more covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours in Angola, bringing the total number to 21, the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda , said Friday in Luanda.

Those recovered are Angolan nationals of four and 24 years of age, residents of Futungo neighbourhood, in Luanda.

Angola's covid-19 statistics show 86 positive cases, a figure that remains unchanged for the last five running days, with four deaths, 21 recoveries and 61 active patients, one in need of special attention.

According to Franco Mufinda, who was delivering the usual covid-19 update briefing, 456 suspect cases are being monitored by the health authorities, while 1.160 are under investigation.

1.091 people are in institutional quarantine.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.