Tanzania: League Hype Begins to Take Shape

HYPE is beginning to take shape with seven days remaining, before the resumption of the Mainland Premier League.

Teams are eager to return to action after almost three months of inactivity, with title race and relegation battles expected to steal the show.

Coaches and players have all spoken out regarding their trainings and preparations ahead of the restart. Azam FC have vowed to challenge Simba SC in the title race. Both clubs have played 28 games and are remained with ten matches.

However, runaway Simba are on top of the table with 71 points, massive 17 points ahead of second placed Azam and 20 ahead of third placed Young Africans, who have a game in hand.

Azam Head Coach, Aristica Cioba has admitted that 17 points gap is massive but remained confident that it is attainable.

The Romanian tactician was recently quoted as saying that his plans are to finish in the first or second place.

"The league is not finished, we have another ten games to play and that is 30 points if you win all matches. I can see everybody talking about Simba winning the title, yes! They have the advantage but it is not over yet. We have the same number of matches to play and anything can happen in between," he said.

He said after two months and half all the teams will be ready for the league restart and admitted that the remaining games will be difficult.

"Our plans remain the same... to win the title but we will also battle to settle for the second position if the first plan fails. We also target to win the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) because earning a ticket for CAF clubs championship next season is a top priority for us," he said.

On their side, Simba are pleased with the progress of their team since returning to training last week at Mo Simba Arena in Bunju, the outskirts of Dar es Salaam, preparing for both the league and ASFC.

Head Coach, Sven Vandenbroeck believes that his players are doing well and he expects the best from them when the league resume.

"Gradually, the players are returning to their best quality as we have not been with them for a long time, so we have to start getting them back to normal," said the Belgian trainer.

"With the programmes they are doing at the moment, it is easy for them to get back to their best quality they had before the league stopped," he said.

Their traditional rivals Young African will face Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) in a friendly game at the Uhuru Stadium tomorrow.

Ahead of the buildup match, Yanga Captain Papy Tshishimbi has called on their fans to maintain confidence and support as they have always demonstrated.

"We have been training well and at the moment, the technical bench is keeping on sharpening the quality of the team," Tshishimbi said.

KMC goalkeeper, Juma Kaseja noted that he is sure that his team has a chance to finish in the best position, even though most think otherwise.

"Due to the limited number of days between one match and the other, we expect the remaining matches to be tough but we are prepared to fight and do well," said the veteran goalkeeper.

Ndanda FC Head Coach, Abdul Mingange also commented on their preparations, saying that his squad is training well and he believes that they will do well.

They will face Namungo FC in a friendly game that will be played at the Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara today. "We are determined to do well in our league matches, although we are sure that it will be tough."

"Every player will have to offer the best they have to make sure we do a great job ... I believe that we will do well because I have witnessed how good and strong are my players," he said.