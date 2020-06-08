Tanzania: Stadium Electricity Problems Set to Be Fixed

THE management of National Stadium in Dar es Salaam said they expect to fix electricity problems at the venue soon before the resumption of Mainland Premier League matches.

This was disclosed on Friday by the stadium's manager Godwin Nsajigwa, who said currently, the problem still persists but they will do their utmost to solve it.

"It is true that we have electricity problems, which has affected normal functioning of lights but we are working on the problem to make sure that it is solved before June 13th this year, when league games restart," he said.

Simba will be the first team to reopen the 60,000 arena after being inactive for almost three months as sport activities were paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Msimbazi Street side who are the main title contenders this season will host Ruvu Shooting on June 14th this year at the biggest stadium in the country as the title race is set to be reignited.

Recently, the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Almas Kasongo said the starting time of the game between Simba and Ruvu Shooting will be announced later due to unfinished business of fixing electricity.

"We are yet to mention the timing of Simba against Ruvu Shooting since the National Stadium is having light problems but we are closely monitoring the situation to know if the game will be played in the afternoon or evening," he said.

Simba will be looking to maintain their superiority over Ruvu Shooting after beating them 3-0 in the first round match of the contest.

A win by Simba on the day will drive them to 74 points and be in control of the league silverware of which they want to retain for third consecutive time.

The Msimbazi Street giants has attained 71 points from 28 matches and if they win their next five games, they will post 86 points which cannot be assailable by any other team in the league.

Azam FC are placed second on 54 points from 28 matches, while Young Africans are third of the log on 51 points from 27 outings.

Until facing Ruvu Shooting, Simba will have spent 94 days without playing a league game or any competition as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The last time Simba stepped on the pitch was March 11th this year against Singida United at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, the match they registered a mammoth 8-0 victory.

Simba, who are the defending champions have ten games to play -- four at home and six away.

Home games are against Ruvu Shooting, Mwadui FC, Mbao FC and Alliance FC. Away games are against Mbeya City, Tanzania Prisons, Ndanda FC, Namungo, Coastal Union and Polisi Tanzania.

As most top flight league teams have announced to play friendly encounters before the official date of resuming the competition, Simba Head Coach Sven Vandenbroeck when asked if his side will entertain some friendlies, he simply replied 'Maybe'.