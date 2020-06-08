Tanzania: Over 50,000 to Benefit From Project As Water 'Woes Complaints' of Kyaka-Bunazi Residents Are Addressed

6 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Lusuga Kironde

THE Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water was recently in the Kyaka-Bunazi area to launch a water project tapping the river Kagera.

This is reported in the Custodian of 3rd June, in a new item titled: "15bn/- worth water project to benefit over 50,000 in Kagera". According to the Custodian Correspondent in Kagera: "More than 50,000 people in Kyaka and Bunazi townships in Missenyi District, Kagera Region are expected to benefit from the 15.1bn/- water project dubbed: Kyaka-Bunazi Water Project.

The Project is the outcome of the President's promise he gave in July last year to people in Kyaka for water from Kagera River after he listened to 'water woes complaints' from the residents". Clearly, the people in this part of the Republic are happy and thankful to the government. My concern is with the phrase: "water woes complaints".

"Water woes" means water problems, water worries. "Water complaints" more or less means the same thing, that is, problems related to obtaining water. As such there was no need to use both "woes" and "complaints" to refer to the water problems that people in Kyaka Bunazi townships are facing.

My choice would be "woes", over "complaints". So we can rewrite the sentence to read as follows: "The Project is the outcome of the promise the President gave in July last year to the people of Kyaka for water from Kagera River after he listened to 'water woes' from the residents".

**********

From Kagera we move to the Coast Region. A correspondent of the authoritative daily, from Kibaha filed-in an item titled: "State to repossess 'fallow' sisal farms". Being a "land person" this looked an interesting piece of news for me to read. What was going on in Kibaha?

This is what the writer opened his item with: "In a bid to revive and develop sisal plantations, the government has announced an intention to revoke all undeveloped farms, which were entrusted in Coast Region for a long time". The headline talks of the state intending to repossess "fallow farms".

In the body of the article the writer talks of the State's intention to revoke "all undeveloped" farms. This means that, to the writer, "fallow farms" are "undeveloped farms". But when you check out on the meaning of "fallow", this might not be the case.

"Fallow land is a land that has been ploughed but does not have crops growing on it". Leaving land fallow could be deliberate. Reasons could include: waiting for the right period to plant; giving land time to rejuvenate; waiting for other inputs etc.

The point is, fallow land need not to be considered to be undeveloped land, as far as agriculture is concerned. So instead of using the adjective "fallow", the writer should have used (in the headline): "undeveloped land", although for me, "idle land" would be ideal.

The headline could therefore change to read: "State to repossess idle sisal farm". The writer goes on to report something interesting, attributing it to the Coast Regional Commissioner: "Coast Region was among the best producers of sisal but things changed because some of the 'farmers' are now owned by investors and they are not developed; we will therefore repossess them".

Farmers owned by investors? Farmers to be repossessed? In any case aren't the investors, the farmers themselves? And how on earth do you repossess farmers? Clearly, the reporter did not have "farmers" in mind. Instead, it is "farms" that he was referring to.

Thus, what the RC said could be rewritten to read as follows: "Coast Region was among the best producers of sisal but things changed because some of the 'farms' (not 'farmers') are now owned by investors and they are not developed; we will therefore repossess them". All the best Mr RC. Wishing you readers, a happy weekend!

lusuggakironde@gmail. com

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.