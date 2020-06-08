Tanzania: Over 50,000 to Benefit From Project As Water 'Woes Complaints' of Kyaka-Bunazi Residents Are Addressed

THE Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water was recently in the Kyaka-Bunazi area to launch a water project tapping the river Kagera.

This is reported in the Custodian of 3rd June, in a new item titled: "15bn/- worth water project to benefit over 50,000 in Kagera". According to the Custodian Correspondent in Kagera: "More than 50,000 people in Kyaka and Bunazi townships in Missenyi District, Kagera Region are expected to benefit from the 15.1bn/- water project dubbed: Kyaka-Bunazi Water Project.

The Project is the outcome of the President's promise he gave in July last year to people in Kyaka for water from Kagera River after he listened to 'water woes complaints' from the residents". Clearly, the people in this part of the Republic are happy and thankful to the government. My concern is with the phrase: "water woes complaints".

"Water woes" means water problems, water worries. "Water complaints" more or less means the same thing, that is, problems related to obtaining water. As such there was no need to use both "woes" and "complaints" to refer to the water problems that people in Kyaka Bunazi townships are facing.

My choice would be "woes", over "complaints". So we can rewrite the sentence to read as follows: "The Project is the outcome of the promise the President gave in July last year to the people of Kyaka for water from Kagera River after he listened to 'water woes' from the residents".

**********

From Kagera we move to the Coast Region. A correspondent of the authoritative daily, from Kibaha filed-in an item titled: "State to repossess 'fallow' sisal farms". Being a "land person" this looked an interesting piece of news for me to read. What was going on in Kibaha?

This is what the writer opened his item with: "In a bid to revive and develop sisal plantations, the government has announced an intention to revoke all undeveloped farms, which were entrusted in Coast Region for a long time". The headline talks of the state intending to repossess "fallow farms".

In the body of the article the writer talks of the State's intention to revoke "all undeveloped" farms. This means that, to the writer, "fallow farms" are "undeveloped farms". But when you check out on the meaning of "fallow", this might not be the case.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Fallow land is a land that has been ploughed but does not have crops growing on it". Leaving land fallow could be deliberate. Reasons could include: waiting for the right period to plant; giving land time to rejuvenate; waiting for other inputs etc.

The point is, fallow land need not to be considered to be undeveloped land, as far as agriculture is concerned. So instead of using the adjective "fallow", the writer should have used (in the headline): "undeveloped land", although for me, "idle land" would be ideal.

The headline could therefore change to read: "State to repossess idle sisal farm". The writer goes on to report something interesting, attributing it to the Coast Regional Commissioner: "Coast Region was among the best producers of sisal but things changed because some of the 'farmers' are now owned by investors and they are not developed; we will therefore repossess them".

Farmers owned by investors? Farmers to be repossessed? In any case aren't the investors, the farmers themselves? And how on earth do you repossess farmers? Clearly, the reporter did not have "farmers" in mind. Instead, it is "farms" that he was referring to.

Thus, what the RC said could be rewritten to read as follows: "Coast Region was among the best producers of sisal but things changed because some of the 'farms' (not 'farmers') are now owned by investors and they are not developed; we will therefore repossess them". All the best Mr RC. Wishing you readers, a happy weekend!

lusuggakironde@gmail. com