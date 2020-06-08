Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Donates to Mvuma Hospital

8 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Zanu-PF Midlands province has donated personal protective equipment to staff and patients at Mvuma District Hospital.

The hospital is in the process of setting up an isolation wing to cater for Covid-19 cases.

Mvuma District Hospital becomes the seventh health institution with a Covid-19 isolation wing in the province after Gweru, Kwekwe, Zvishavane among others.

The donation of hand sanitisers, face masks and gloves was done on Saturday by the Midlands province Zanu PF leadership led by Politburo members Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi and Jorum Gumbo.

The donation was received by the District Medical Officer Dr Simbarashe Maunge.

The Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Larry Mavima said the Covid 19 fight was everyone's responsibility.

"The Government and its partners are putting in place mechanisms to fight this virus. As Zanu PF Midlands province, we also saw it fit to compliment Government efforts in curbing the spread of Covid-19 by donating PPE to the Frontline workers as well as patients at Mvuma District Hospital," he said.

Minister Mavima said to date, there are zero cases of abuse of cash and kind donated towards the fight of Covid-19.

"We are happy to report that there has not been any abuse of cash and kind donated towards Covid 19 fight. Everything donated towards this will be accounted for. An audit will be conducted," he said.

Dr Maunge commended the ruling party for the donation which he said is coming at a time when they are in the process of setting up an isolation wing at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF Central Committee member Cde Emmanuel Fundira pledged to provide linen for Mvuma District Hospital.

Cde Fundira made the pledge after observing that the beds in the isolation wing had no linen.

"I am pledging to provide linen for all the beds at this hospital so that when we have cases, patients are not force to bring blankets and sheets from home.

"Actually I want to supply all the Covid-19 isolation centres in the province starting with Mvuma District Hospital," he said.

In Kwekwe, Zanu PF member, Archbishop Kandros Mugabe donated $10 000 to the District Covid-19 taskforce.

He also donated food hampers for 400 elderly people in Kwekwe Central complimenting Government efforts in assisting especially the less privileged people hard hit by the negative effects Covid-19 on the economy.

"Everyone has a role to play in this fight against Covid-19. President Mnangagwa and his Government need all our support at all levels," said Archbishop Mugabe.

