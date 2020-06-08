Zimbabwe: Tennis Players Set to Resume Training

Tennis players in Zimbabwe can now return to training and recreational activities after the national association got the green-light to re-open facilities from the Sports Commission as well as the International Tennis Federation.

Tennis is among the 15 sporting disciplines considered low risk by the Government and were cleared to commence their activities with effect from June 1 provided they get clearance from the Sports Commission.

The sporting disciplines have to strictly comply with the Government directives meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Tennis Zimbabwe had their application to the Sports Commission approved last week.

They also got the green-light from ITF to return to recreational tennis.

ITF pointed out that as the restrictions put in place, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, begin to ease in some parts of the world, they had compiled national updates regarding guidelines on the return to recreational tennis.

The information was compiled through their Regional Associations and ITF development officers.

And a number of countries in the Southern Africa Region can now play with restrictions in place.

This will be on recreational basis being permitted under the restrictions of the relevant national authority. Some of the countries that can now play tennis include Botswana, Eswatini, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

According to the international federation, national government guidelines formed the basis of the information provided; nations may impose further regional restrictions and players must follow any health and safety instructions put in place by the local authority such as social distancing measures and restrictions regarding doubles.

TZ manager, Cliff Nhokwara, said they had been given the go ahead by the ITF and confirmed their application to the Sports Commission was approved last week as well.

"We are now allowed to resume. We have an official communication from the Sports Commission in response to our application. It's a process, there are requirements from the Sports Commission we have to fulfil, from Tennis Zimbabwe we go to the provinces and give them the requirements.

"As soon as we got the response from the Sports Commission, it was immediately relayed to the provinces and clubs to start their activities as long as they follow the restrictions and meet the requirements," said Nhokwara.

Nhokwara said they are guided by the Sports Commission and ITF guidelines and currently it's just training taking place.

"A number of clubs are already active and currently it's just training. If we have to have tournaments we have to seek approval from the Sports Commission and ITF," Nhokwara said.

All tennis facilities are expected to appoint an enforcement officer who will ensure adherence to the guidelines.

The guidelines and requirements will cover players who are registered with TZ and have an official clearance letter.

Apart from the usual guidelines of temperature checks, social distancing, washing of hands and wearing of masks, the coach will provide and pick all the practice balls.

For serve practice purposes, the player has to provide their own numbered tennis balls which they will collect at the end of the session.

For game situations, players have to provide their own marked tennis balls.

The players will therefore only touch their marked tennis balls during the match.

Players will not be provided with chairs, unless the chairs are sanitised at the end of each session before another player comes in.

Only the coach can provide equipment like baskets, cones and ladders, which have to be sanitised after every session, and players' bags are not allowed on court.

The region will have a meeting today to deliberate on more issues related to resumption of their activities including junior tennis.