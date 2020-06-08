Zimbabwe: Zesa Restores Power to Beitbridge West

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has restored power to Beitbridge West constituency where most business centres, clinics, schools and irrigation projects had been without electricity for the past two years.

It is understood that most institutions in the areas were plunged into darkness after electricity poles were destroyed by storms at the start of the rainy season in 2018.

Since then, the power utility has been accused of dragging its feet in addressing the power supply challenges prompting the intervention of Beitbridge West Legislator, Cde Ruth Maboyi.

According to the legislator, ZETDC took longer than necessary to attend to their problem.

"The situation had become hectic and was adversely affecting the Government's quest for rural development," said Cde Maboyi.

"However, we are glad that the situation is gradually returning to normalcy at most business centres along that power line.

"With electricity we can do more to foster development in our area as people modernise their way of lives."

She said it was critical for ZETDC to increase its coverage in Beitbridge West, where some areas were still to be connected to the national grid.

Cde Maboyi said the rural electrification process will go a long way in enhancing the introduction of E-learning in rural communities.

The power blackout in Beitbridge West is said to have seen most irrigation farmers getting low yields in the 2018-19 cropping season.

The Herald understands that a total of 42 hectares of maize crop wilted at two major irrigation schemes on Beitbridge West Constituency as a result of the power blackout that affected the pumping of irrigations water.