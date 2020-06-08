South Africa: The South African Lung - Can It Breathe Through the Surge?

8 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

The lung struggles to breathe through apartheid's history of apartheid mining, suffocating TB, and then HIV and Aids too. This is a story from the frontline and from history.

Breathing is turning into the story of 2020, be it about the ways in which Covid-19 shows up in the body, first as a symptom in the shortness of breath to the #Icantbreathe slogan to describe police violence in the US, the global story of the moment.

South Africa's journey with Covid-19 is now in the phase of "surge" as cases grow and deaths creep up to the 1,000 mark. How will we cope? How will our lungs cope?

If the South African body bears the pockmarks of our past, then the organ most scarred is the lung, the organ of breath. In the 1800s, European colonials with consumption clicked that the sunshine and warm climes at the tip of Africa was kind to their lungs, which tuberculosis had infiltrated to cause mayhem. Resorts for their recuperation sprung up along the coasts.

Infectious as hell, consumption - (or TB as we know it today), continues to be a number one killer in our country - quickly spread to the mass black...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

