Zimbabwe: Kariba Dam Project On Course

8 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)

The Kariba Dam Rehabilitation Project is progressing after temporary Covid-19 setbacks were overcome when it got essential service status.

To ensure the six-year project is completed on time, the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has put in place measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

The US$294 million project involves reshaping the plunge pool at the foot of the 60-year-old Kariba Dam and refurbishment of the spillway.

It is being funded through grants and loans from the European Union, World Bank, African Development Bank, the Swedish government and ZRA on behalf of Zambia and Zimbabwe.

In his brief, ZRA chief executive Engineer Munyaradzi Munodawafa said work was progressing well.

"The Zambezi River Authority has taken measures to mitigate against the risks associated with the Covid19 pandemic on its major worksite, the Kariba Dam Rehabilitation Project site.

"The authority is fully aware of the health risks associated with large projects like the Kariba Dam Rehabilitation Project which requires input from bi-national and international experts. With that in mind, A Covid-19 emergency response team has been set up to mitigate the respective impacts on both well-being and project schedule," he said.

As a critical project to Zambia and Zimbabwe, said Eng Munodawafa, strict measures in adherence to health guidelines from the World Health Organisation and the Contracting States were being followed.

Work was temporarily affected after local and international workers, contractors and service providers including expatriate staff who had travelled to their respective home countries on leave, were caught up by the international travel ban.

Read the original article on The Herald.

