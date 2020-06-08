Zimbabwe: Marriages Bill Passes 3rd Reading

8 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)

The Marriages Bill passed its third reading with amendments in the House of Assembly on Thursday last week and will now go to the Senate.

The Bill is drafted to replace both the Marriages Act and the Customary Marriages Act.

There is no planned change in the form or solemnisation procedure of the civil marriage, but customary marriages will be either solemnised before a magistrate or a chief and must be registered within three months after a private arrangement.

In one major break with the past, a customary union will be convertible to a civil union.

There is also provision for a couple who are eligible to marry, but do not although they are living together. Such a couple will be deemed to be in a civil partnership and their property accumulated during the partnership will be divided as if they were divorcing when that partnership dissolves.

The Bill also proposes to criminalise child marriages and pledging children in marriage. The minimum age of marriage will be 18, later than either Act being replaced, and this age is the minimum for unregistered customary unions and for civil partnerships. The Bill goes into detail about the required consent of both parties.

The main amendment in the House of Assembly was to redefine a civil partnership. The draft Bill defined it as any couple living together in a domestic relationship, regardless of other marriages. This caused a lot of opposition as critics said it legalised "small houses".

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Don't Miss
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.