Zimbabwe: Lowveld Targets 3 000ha for Winter Cropping

8 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By George Maponga

The Lowveld winter maize project is on the right track after the Masvingo Development Trust (MDT) sealed a deal with sugar producer Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe to prepare 3 000 hectares targeted for maize and traditional grains.

Planting is expected to be completed by the end of this month as inputs have already been secured from Government under the Command Agriculture programme.

MDT has started registering A2 sugarcane farmers at Hippo Valley, Triangle and Mkwasine Estates, who offered a combined 1 200ha of their irrigable land for the food initiative.

This followed a request by Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Cde Ezra Chadzamira, who is the winter maize project patron.

Besides land offered by cane farmers, MDT secured additional land for this year's project at Mwenezana Estates in Mwenezi to bring the total land outlay available for the project to more than 3 000ha. This is approximately 10 times the 327ha tilled last year whose output was 1 182 tonnes.

"We have a target to put over 3 000ha under different crops during this year's Lowveld winter farming programme and we are happy with the response from A2 cane farmers who also offered us land to produce grain and we are currently registering them for allocation of inputs under the Command Agriculture initiative," said MDT chair Cde Lovemore Matuke.

"The farmers will start getting inputs in the near future. We want everything to be flexible so that there are no disruptions. We sealed a deal with Tongaat to do the land preparation and everything is on course and we should have finished planting by the end of June."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.