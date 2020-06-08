South Africa: The Lack of Outrage Over Collins Khosa's Death Is a National Disgrace

opinion

To return to the fundamental question: Do black lives not matter in South Africa, almost 370 years of colonialist and apartheid rule notwithstanding?

A man is in his home. There is a glass of alcohol in his yard. Security forces enter his home. Beer is poured over the man's head. An altercation ensues and the man dies. That man was Collins Khosa, a 40-year-old resident of Alexandra township. Apart from his family and some within civil society, there is no outrage.

The South African Defence Force (SADF) constitutes an inquiry which is merely a pathetically disguised exercise in exoneration. Almost two months later and in the face of international outrage at the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, President Cyril Ramaphosa reacts by stating that we have not seen the end of the case regarding the death of Collins Khosa.

Seen the end? We have seen almost nothing for two months. Contrast this reaction to that of millions, including some police, in the US to the death of George Floyd. The scourge of racism, the original sin of the constitutional arrangements in the US, is finally being exposed; at least for the first time nationwide in over 50 years. At...