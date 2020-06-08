South Africa: High Court Ruling On Lockdown Throws Up Intriguing Questions On the Limits of State Paternalism

opinion

I do not see anything wrong with a paternalistic approach in the government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. There is nothing legally or morally wrong with the concept of paternalism.

The Pretoria High Court judgment in the case of De Beer v Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs has thrown a cat among the pigeons with its ruling regarding the constitutionality of Covid-19 regulations currently imposed in terms of the Disaster Management Act (DMA), and elicited mixed reactions. Two articles in Daily Maverick described the ruling as flawed and a disturbing judicial overreach respectively.

"The upshot is a disturbing example of judicial overreach - the rate of infections is increasing exponentially and the last thing the country needs at the moment is a level of regulatory uncertainty, which is what this judgment will engender... [T]his judgment is unlikely to promote meticulous compliance with the kind of behaviour that will prevent a greater spread of infections," said the latter article.

Others have received the judgment differently. DA leader John Steenhuisen described lockdown as a terrible and unforgivable mistake that put a stain on the presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa. According to Steenhuisen, President Ramaphosa must apologise to the nation.

Public discourse...