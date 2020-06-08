South Africa: Why There's a Backlog - the Complicated Process of Testing for COVID-19

8 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shani Reddy

With a turnaround time of three to five days, the process of testing for SARS-CoV-2 is not as quick or simple as one may think. Coupled with random testing and the scarcity of resources, there is a backlog of thousands of tests.

As of 4 June, a total of 820,675 Covid-19 tests had been conducted in South Africa, with 40,792 of those tests being positive,

Determining whether an individual requires a test is dependent on the case definition, which often changes during a pandemic.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the current case definition for persons under investigation who should be tested for Covid-19 is as follows:

The patient presents with symptoms such as a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, or a fever (>38°) AND in the 14 days prior to onset of symptoms, met at least one of the following criteria:

Was in close contact with a confirmed or probable case of SARS-Cov-2 infection; OR

Has a history of travel to areas with local transmission of SARS-CoV2; OR

Worked in or attended a healthcare facility where patients with SARS-CoV-2 infections were being treated; OR

Was admitted to hospital with severe pneumonia of unknown origin.

Testing...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.