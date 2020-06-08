South Africa: Why There's a Backlog - the Complicated Process of Testing for COVID-19

analysis

With a turnaround time of three to five days, the process of testing for SARS-CoV-2 is not as quick or simple as one may think. Coupled with random testing and the scarcity of resources, there is a backlog of thousands of tests.

As of 4 June, a total of 820,675 Covid-19 tests had been conducted in South Africa, with 40,792 of those tests being positive,

Determining whether an individual requires a test is dependent on the case definition, which often changes during a pandemic.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the current case definition for persons under investigation who should be tested for Covid-19 is as follows:

The patient presents with symptoms such as a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, or a fever (>38°) AND in the 14 days prior to onset of symptoms, met at least one of the following criteria:

Was in close contact with a confirmed or probable case of SARS-Cov-2 infection; OR

Has a history of travel to areas with local transmission of SARS-CoV2; OR

Worked in or attended a healthcare facility where patients with SARS-CoV-2 infections were being treated; OR

Was admitted to hospital with severe pneumonia of unknown origin.

Testing...