South Africa: Sharks Part Ways With Veteran Scrumhalf Louis Schreuder

8 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Sharks scrumhalf Louis Schreuder is set to leave the union.

Sport24 has had it confirmed that the 30-year-old will leave the franchise immediately. At this stage, it is not clear where he is heading.

Schreuder has been at the Sharks since 2017 when he joined from the Southern Kings and, more recently, he enjoyed a loan spell at Toulon in 2019.

An experienced campaigner who captained the Sharks in their victorious 2018 Currie Cup campaign, Schreuder was also instrumental to the side's success in Super Rugby 2020, where they were top of the combined log before the tournament was prematurely suspended as a result of the global coronavirus crisis.

His departure means that highly-rated No 9 Sanele Nohamba will be expected to get far more game time when rugby does resume while Jaden Hendrikse is another in waiting.

Schreuder's one and only Test cap came under Allister Coetzee against Wales in Cardiff in 2017.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

