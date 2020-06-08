South Africa: COVID-19 - Plan On Models, Act On Data

analysis

Models need to be adjusted by actual measurements, like the actual number of people who are dying from the disease. This means that models tend to be more inaccurate in the beginning, but get better at making predictions over time.

When dealing with Covid-19, South Africa needs to be guided by models in planning for the future, but should rely on actual data in acting now. Models give us a "best guess estimate" of the future, while actual data, although it has limitations, is based on what we actually know.

The South African government relies on models from well-established modellers that suggest we will have at least 40,000 deaths and about 1.2 million symptomatic cases by September 2020. On the other hand, a group of non-affiliated modellers, called PANDA, assert confidently that South Africa will not experience this level of Covid-19-related deaths, and that it is unlikely we will exceed 10,000 deaths as a result of this pandemic. Whom then to believe?

In many ways, this confusion is understandable. This is a new epidemic, and we are still learning about how it spreads in different communities. It is worth remembering the early days of the HIV epidemic. Initially, models assumed...