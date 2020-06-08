South Africa: Zikalala Says 6 000 Schools in KZN Are Ready to Reopen

8 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Murray Williams

South Africa's biggest provincial education machine - the school system in KwaZulu-Natal - has been declared safe and ready for pupils on Monday, Premier Sihle Zikalala has said.

Monday will see the arrival of grades 7 and 12 pupils at most of the province's vast network of schools. This comprises 6 148 schools, 90 000 teachers and more than 2.8 million pupils.

Zikalala said in a statement the province was "now ready to welcome learners from tomorrow [8 June]".

He added the first priority was "the safety of educators, learners and all involved in school management ... to protect lives" and to "ensure we open so we don't disrupt the academic year".

If schools detected symptoms or cases at schools, protocols would kick in - including mapping, tracing and screening. Once this immediate research had been conducted, the authorities would then decide whether to either close or decontaminate a school.

Of the total number of schools, 6 044 were ready to reopen "as they have met all the non-negotiables", Zikalala said, adding 142 were not yet ready - "but were working hard to prepare".

Media reports this week indicated in three districts in KwaZulu-Natal, 60 000 units of personal protective equipment" (PPE) went missing, of which only some had been found, leaving two smaller districts without the protective gear.

An investigation is underway to get to the bottom of the disappearances.

The provincial government said schools have PPE for the next six months, plus reserve stock.

"Every learner, teacher will be screened as they enter the school premises and data captured temp, comorbidities and all critical information related to Covid-19," Zikalala added.

The departments of health and social development have activated an army of 8 000 community caregivers, while the public works department assisted the education department to recruit 6 000 people for the expanded public works programme to help with screenings at schools.

Infrastructure to ensure social distancing was also in place, including demarcated pupil traffic direction and seating plans.

The supply of water to all schools remained incomplete.

Zikalala said KZN "is a water-scarce province" and the authorities were working with local municipalities, Rand Water and the SA National Defence Force, to assist.

Training had been completed with those offering scholar transport, and preparing food for schools.

"Cleanliness is key," he added.

To pupils and teachers, he said: "We wish them well."

Zikalala urged all to abide by the protective measures in place.

On Sunday, five teacher unions and four school governing body associations finally gave their blessing for schools to reopen this week after receiving a progress report that said 94% were ready, News24 reported.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.