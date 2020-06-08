Ghana: MP Donates Streetlights to Constituency

8 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikoi South Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Ahmed Arthur, has provided 400 streetlights in the constituency as part of his 'Let there be light project' to address security challenges in the electoral areas.

He also distributed 20,000 high quality LED bulbs to the constituents during random stops to households within the constituency.

The project is intended to fix 1,000 streetlights in the constituency and beautify the constituency, provide security to residents and attract investment for the projects undertaken by the MP.

Addressing the constituents after providing the items to the Assembly, Mr Arthur said the streetlights would provide beautification to the newly asphalted road network in the constituency, provide security to the constituents and also discourage miscreants from other areas to engage in nefarious activities.

Mr Ahmed disclosed that the project would be in two phases and the provision of the fixing of the 400 streetlights was the first phase with the second phase before the end of the year.

"My love for service to the Okaikoi South Constituency is immeasurable; I make sure I always deliver on my promises which give me joy when I feel accomplished by seeing smiles on the faces of people.

"Repose your confidence in me to provide more projects towards sustainable livelihoods to transform your life so as to continue supporting the government's policies, programmes and social interventions to ameliorate your plight," Mr Ahmed assured.

