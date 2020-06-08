Ghana: Manhunt for Hubby Who Butchered Wife to Death

Takoradi — The Nsuaem police have launched a manhunt for Eric Arhin, a 28-year-old cocoa farmer, who allegedly butchered his wife to death at Mile 5 in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region, last Wednesday.

Arhin, is alleged to have killed his wife, Regina Efe Incoom, 25, over divorce issues and bolted from the Mile 5 cottage.

The Nsuaem police have appealed to the general public to assist in the arrest of the suspect.

"Arhin is on the run. We are still feverishly and seriously searching for him," the Nsuaem District Police Commander, Superintendent of Police Jonas Agbevam, who confirmed the incident said.

He told the Ghanaian Times that the deceased, whose arms and hands were chopped-off, died at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, and that the body has since been deposited at the same hospital's mortuary.

"The victim succumbed to her wounds. We are yet to undertake autopsy with the pathologist," Supt Agbevam said.

He narrated that the couple, natives of Gomoa Tarkwa in the Central Region and married for about eight years, had lived in Mile 5 for five years, and had two children.

According to the Police Commander, the deceased was a cocoa farmer and had been working hard for years to cater for the family, whilst the suspect never bothered.

Regina, he explained, became unhappy with the husband's behaviour and decided to seek for divorce, so they could go their separate ways.

At about, 9am on Wednesday, June 3, Regina decided to pack her personal belongings, provoking Arhin, who picked his machete, whilst they were in their cocoa farm, inflicted multiple cuts on her and bolted from the scene.