Ghana: Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Tally Up 9,462 ... 3,547 Recoveries, 44 Deaths

8 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Abigail Annoh

Ghana's coronavirus (COVID-19) cases now stands at 9,462, latest updates from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) have confirmed.

The cases are up by 294 from its last update of 9,168.

According to the GHS, 90 more people have recovered from the virus increasing the recovery rate to 3,547.

Two more casualties however, have been recorded sending the death toll to 44.

Both deaths which came from the Ashanti Region involved two females aged 62 and 63 respectively with underlying health conditions including asthma, diabetes mellitus and acute cerebrovascular accident.

With active cases now at 5,871, the GHS says three infected persons remain in critical condition and on ventilators with 17 others, in severe condition.

The country continues to record more COVID-19 cases from its enhanced contact tracing as 5,474 of its total case count has come from such exercises.

About 3,838 cases have been recorded from general surveillance and 150 from mandatory quarantine.

Of the new cases, the Ashanti Region leads the chart with 127 cases from 15 districts with the Greater Accra Region following suit with 77 cases from 10 districts.

The Western Region which is Ghana's latest hotspot for the disease recorded 61 new cases from the Tarkwa Nsuaem District and an oil and gas company based in the region.

The Central Region has 26 new cases with the Eastern, Western North and Bono East regions recording one case each.

Meanwhile, the number of people confirmed to have died of COVID-19 globally has passed 400,000 according to the Johns Hopkins Dashboard.

Data from the website also show that worldwide infections have reached 6,910,014, while the number of people who have recovered stands at 3,094,075.

The US is the worst-hit country by the pandemic with over 1,920,061 confirmed cases and over 109,802 fatalities.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.