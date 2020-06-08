Ghana: Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Tally Up 9,462 ... 3,547 Recoveries, 44 Deaths

Ghana's coronavirus (COVID-19) cases now stands at 9,462, latest updates from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) have confirmed.

The cases are up by 294 from its last update of 9,168.

According to the GHS, 90 more people have recovered from the virus increasing the recovery rate to 3,547.

Two more casualties however, have been recorded sending the death toll to 44.

Both deaths which came from the Ashanti Region involved two females aged 62 and 63 respectively with underlying health conditions including asthma, diabetes mellitus and acute cerebrovascular accident.

With active cases now at 5,871, the GHS says three infected persons remain in critical condition and on ventilators with 17 others, in severe condition.

The country continues to record more COVID-19 cases from its enhanced contact tracing as 5,474 of its total case count has come from such exercises.

About 3,838 cases have been recorded from general surveillance and 150 from mandatory quarantine.

Of the new cases, the Ashanti Region leads the chart with 127 cases from 15 districts with the Greater Accra Region following suit with 77 cases from 10 districts.

The Western Region which is Ghana's latest hotspot for the disease recorded 61 new cases from the Tarkwa Nsuaem District and an oil and gas company based in the region.

The Central Region has 26 new cases with the Eastern, Western North and Bono East regions recording one case each.

Meanwhile, the number of people confirmed to have died of COVID-19 globally has passed 400,000 according to the Johns Hopkins Dashboard.

Data from the website also show that worldwide infections have reached 6,910,014, while the number of people who have recovered stands at 3,094,075.

The US is the worst-hit country by the pandemic with over 1,920,061 confirmed cases and over 109,802 fatalities.