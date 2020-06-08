Ghana: Issuance of National ID NIA Distributes 3 Million Cards From Today .at 5,635 Registration Centres Countrywide

The National Identification Authority (NIA) will from today commence issuance of 3,875,441 Ghana cards to applicants in 5,635 registration centres across the country.

The exercise, according to a statement signed and issued in Accra on June 5 by Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Francis Palmdeti, Head of Corporate Affairs, NIA, would be completed on June 16.

It said the nationwide card issuance would enable 11,062,850 Ghanaians to possess Ghana Cards in good time to be used for vouching for their relatives or other Ghanaians who wish to register during the nationwide Mop-Up registration exercise.

The statement noted that the Mop-Up registration exercise would begin on June 18 and conclude in mid-September later this year.

The statement said the Ghana Cards would also enable persons in possession of it use it for other mandatory purposes stated in the National Identity Register Regulation, 2012 (LI 2111), including registering as a voter and vouching for others as Ghanaians.

All NIA officials, it said, would be provided with adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) for use during the exercise in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The statement noted that all registration centres would be equipped with the requisite resources to ensure the strict adherence of all prescribed health and safety protocols.

Additionally, security personnel would be deployed at each registration centre to ensure that crowd control measures including physical distancing and appointment system were strictly observed, it added.

The statement urged all applicants who would partake in the Ghana Card collection exercise at the various registration centres to wear a face or nose mask and wash their hands before they begin the card collection process.